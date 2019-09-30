Catholic World News

Justice Department backs Indianapolis archdiocese in firing of teacher for same-sex marriage

September 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: In July, a former teacher at Cathedral High School filed suit against the archdiocese after his contract was terminated. (This is a different case from the one involving a local Jesuit high school.)

