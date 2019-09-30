Catholic World News

‘A door has opened that can hardly be closed’: book commemorates anniversary of Vatican-China agreement

September 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Thanks to this agreement, for the first time in 70 years, all the Chinese bishops are now in communion with the Successor of Peter and with their other brethren in the episcopate,” said Alessandro Gisotti, deputy editorial director of Vatican media operations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!