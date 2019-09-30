Catholic World News

Following investigation, Pope appoints commissioner for Heralds of the Gospel

September 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in Brazil in 1999, the Heralds of the Gospel (Portuguese-language link) were approved as international association of the faithful of pontifical right in 2001. The Vatican investigation centered on “shortcomings concerning the style of government, the life of the members of the Council, the pastoral care of vocations, the formation of new vocations, administration, the management of works and fundraising.”

