Archdiocese of Mexico City divided into 4 dioceses

September 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Mexico City formerly had over 7.3 million Catholics; 4.2 million Catholics remain in the archdiocese following the formation of three new dioceses. Pope Francis named three Mexico City auxiliary bishops as the heads of the new dioceses.

