Catholic World News
Pope criticizes ‘profit, exasperated competitiveness, and sometimes violent attitudes’ in sports
September 30, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed representatives of the Italian Gymnastics Federation (Italian-language link) as it commemorated its 150th anniversary.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
