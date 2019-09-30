Catholic World News
Papal condolences following death of Jacques Chirac
September 30, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Chirac served as France’s president (1995–2007) and prime minister (1974–76, 1986–88) (Encyclopedia Britannica article).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!