Catholic World News

Prelate condemns Trump administration’s plans for 40% reduction in refugee resettlement

September 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “We are currently in the midst of the world’s greatest forced displacement crisis on record, and for our nation, which leads by example, to lower the number of refugee admissions for those who are in need is unacceptable,” said Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration. “Refugees are among the most vulnerable people, fleeing war, religious persecution, and extreme targeted violence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!