Decriminalization of abortion is ‘defeat for humanity,’ says Australian archbishop

September 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia, decried the passage of a new law decriminalizing abortion as “a very dark day for New South Wales.”

