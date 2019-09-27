Catholic World News

Pope addresses hockey officials

September 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Hockey is a good example of how sport can express a sense of community,” Pope Francis said in a September 27 address to members of the International Ice Hockey Federation.

