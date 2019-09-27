Catholic World News

‘3 decades ago, America lost its religion. Why?’

September 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Atlantic

CWN Editor's Note: The number of Americans who describe themselves as religiously unaffiliated grew from 6% in 1991 to 23% in 2016.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!