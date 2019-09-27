Catholic World News

5 bishops spent a week visiting migrants at the border—and they’re worried

September 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “We know they’re coming, not to take advantage of this wonderful generous country, but rather to have an opportunity to work and to raise their families in safety and dignity,” said Bishop Oscar Cantú of San Jose, who described comprehensive immigration reform as “the right thing to do to uphold family unity and human dignity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!