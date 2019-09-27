Catholic World News

Recognize religion’s role in promoting culture of peace, leading Vatican diplomat says at UN

September 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It seems vital to underline the valuable role of religion – not the distorted forms of religious fanaticism or sectarianism which all too often make the headlines, but rather authentic religious belief and teaching – in promoting a culture of peace, particularly among the younger generations who are looking for guidance as they seek meaning and direction in their lives,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a recent UN forum.

