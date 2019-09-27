Catholic World News

Bishops in Australia vow to ignore laws requiring them to divulge confession of child sexual abuse

September 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Australian states of Victoria and Tasmania have passed laws requiring that priests disclose the confession of child sexual abuse.

