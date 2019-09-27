Catholic World News

Mexican bishops lament legalization of abortion in Oaxaca

September 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We reaffirm it is the obligation of the state to protect the rights of each human being, to preserve their lives, from the moment of conception until their natural death,” the Mexican bishops said as lawmakers in Oaxaca (map) voted to legalize abortion.

