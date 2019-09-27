Catholic World News

FBI offers reward following 3 Catholic parish arsons in El Paso

September 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The FBI announced that “the unknown perpetrator(s) of these crimes are believed to have used an incendiary device in an attempt to set fire to three Westside Catholic churches,” including St. Patrick Cathedral.

