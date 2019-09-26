Catholic World News

German bishops vote to proceed with controversial ‘synodal assembly’

September 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: By a vote of 51 to 12, the German bishops have approved plans for a “binding synodal assembly,” despite Vatican cautions. After extensive debate, the bishops turned back attempts to amend the plans for the meeting, at which they plan to hold votes on controversial doctrinal issues. The bishops’ conference approved a preamble, emphasizing the importance of evangelization, in an apparent nod to Pope Francis, who had urged them to focus on that issue.

