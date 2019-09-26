Catholic World News

Bahrain appreciates its Christians, foreign minister says at UN

September 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Bahrain News Agency

CWN Editor's Note: The Persian Gulf nation of 1.4 million (map) is 70% Muslim, 15% Christian, 10% Hindu, and 3% Buddhist. Islam is the state religion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!