Catholic World News

Diocese of Buffalo facing more Child Victims Act suits than any other defendant in NY

September 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Buffalo News

CWN Editor's Note: 138 lawsuits were filed against the diocese in the month following the lifting of the statute of limitations on sexual abuse suits. 125 lawsuits were filed against the Archdiocese of New York, 78 against the Diocese of Brooklyn, 45 against the Diocese of Rochester, and 113 against the state’s other four dioceses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!