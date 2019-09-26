Catholic World News

Former Vatican official advises more cautious engagement with popular movements

September 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Guzman Carriquiry, former secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, offered comments during the presentation of a book whose preface was written by Pope Francis.

