Vatican’s Secretary of State urges international community to protect rainforests

September 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The crisis of the rapid destruction of our forests, especially our rainforests, is not just environmental, but also social and above all ethical,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said during the UN Climate Action Summit.

