Martyrdom remains common today, Pope reminds audience

September 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on September 25, Pope Francis continued his reflections the Acts of the Apostles, highlighting the story of St. Stephen and the history of martyrdom. Noting that there are more Christian martyrs today than in the early Church, the Holy Father drew the lesson of St. Stephen’s sacrifice: “that it is not beautiful speeches that reveal our identity as children of God, but rather the abandonment of one’s life in the hands of the Father.”

