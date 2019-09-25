Catholic World News

Minnesota diocese’s ex-vicar general denies abuse allegation

September 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Forum News Service

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Crookston’s bishop (Bishop Michael Hoeppner) is under Vatican investigation for his handling of the allegation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!