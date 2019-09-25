Catholic World News

Federal court upholds Maryland’s ban on conversion therapy

September 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The court ruled that banning conversion therapy “directly advances Maryland’s goal of protecting minors,” as “conducting conversion therapy on minors could potentially harm their emotional and physical well-being.”

  • Posted by: FredC - Sep. 25, 2019 12:15 PM ET USA

    The insane are in charge of the institution. Where is the proof of the harm of conversion therapy? It needs to be countered with the proof of the harm of no conversion.

