Federal court upholds Maryland’s ban on conversion therapy

September 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The court ruled that banning conversion therapy “directly advances Maryland’s goal of protecting minors,” as “conducting conversion therapy on minors could potentially harm their emotional and physical well-being.”

