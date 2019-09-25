Catholic World News
Federal court upholds Maryland’s ban on conversion therapy
September 25, 2019
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: The court ruled that banning conversion therapy “directly advances Maryland’s goal of protecting minors,” as “conducting conversion therapy on minors could potentially harm their emotional and physical well-being.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: FredC -
Sep. 25, 2019 12:15 PM ET USA
The insane are in charge of the institution. Where is the proof of the harm of conversion therapy? It needs to be countered with the proof of the harm of no conversion.