Number of Chinese seminarians plunges as government bans those under 18 from entering churches

September 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “The age restriction was launched nationally in 2018, and although it has not yet been strictly imposed in some areas the story is very different in others,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

