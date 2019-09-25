Catholic World News

Bolivian archbishop rallies faithful to march for the environment

September 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “As Christians, we cannot remain indifferent, we want to contribute with our voice, with our presence and what distinguishes us is the faith of the God of Life, in the God of creation, who wants a balance with all creation, wants human beings to take care of that gift he gave us,” said Archbishop Sergio Gualberti of Santa Cruz.

