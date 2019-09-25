Catholic World News

God always helps you rebuild your lives, Pope tells New Horizons community

September 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1993 by Chiara Amirante, an Italian laywoman, the New Horizons community “aims to intervene in all areas of social distress through acts of solidarity that support those in serious trouble, with special attention paid to the many problems characterizing street youth and the world of young people.” The Pontiff’s visit to the community was a surprise visit.

