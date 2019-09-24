Catholic World News

Canadian Catholic hospital required to offer assisted-suicide support

September 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Public-health officials in Nova Scotia have ruled that St. Martha’s Regional Hospital must offer “assessments” for patients planning assisted suicide—although the actual euthanasia will take place at another institution. The hospital, once operated by the Sisters of St. Martha, is now controlled by regional health officials, under the terms of a “mission assurance agreement” that, according to the religious order, protects the institution’s Catholic identity.

