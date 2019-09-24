Catholic World News

DC basilica rector leaves Catholic University’s board amid Church investigation

September 24, 2019

Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Walter Rossi, rector of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, is under investigation.

