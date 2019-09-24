Catholic World News
Asia’s sole cardinal-designate known for justice and peace work
September 24, 2019
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: In 2010, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo as Archbishop of Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!