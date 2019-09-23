Catholic World News

Burundi’s government rips Catholic bishops

September 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Burundi has blasted the country’s Catholic bishops for “spewing venomous hatred,” after the bishops issued a statement criticizing the government’s brutal crackdown on political opposition.

