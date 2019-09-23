Catholic World News

US abortion rate continues long-term decline in most states

September 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: Nearly 40% of abortions in 2017 were performed using abortion pills rather than surgery, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!