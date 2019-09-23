Catholic World News

Jesus remembers us and makes us feel at home, Pope preaches in Albano

September 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: On September 21, Pope Francis made a brief pastoral visit to Albano (video), a city of 40,000 that is 16 miles from Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!