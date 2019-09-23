Catholic World News

Do not lend support to assisted suicide, Pope Francis tells physicians

September 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “A man or a woman to be accompanied with conscience, intelligence and heart, especially in the most serious situations,” Pope Francis told members of Italy’s National Federation of the Orders of Doctors and Dental Surgeons (Italian-language link). “With this attitude we can and must reject the temptation—also induced by legislative changes—to use medicine to support a possible willingness to die of the patient, providing assistance to suicide or directly causing death by euthanasia.”

