Catholic World News

Pope warns Carmelites against ‘pseudo-mystics,’ ‘weekend solidarity,’ and ‘distance from the wounds of Christ’s body’

September 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the Carmelite friars’ 2019 general chapter is “You are my witnesses (Is. 43:10); from one generation to the next: called to be faithful to our Carmelite charism.” During his address to participants to the general chapter, Pope Francis reflected on the themes of “fidelity and contemplation,” “accompaniment and prayer,” and “tenderness and compassion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!