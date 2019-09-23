Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Evangelize by being ‘traveling companions’

September 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a conference hosted by the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, Pope Francis called upon the Church to make God’s love known, “not so much by teaching, never by judging, but by being traveling companions ... To proclaim the Lord is to witness to the joy of knowing Him, it is to help live the beauty of encountering Him. God is not the answer to an intellectual curiosity or to a commitment of the will, but an experience of love, called to become a story of love.”

