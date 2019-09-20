Catholic World News

Chinese agents tailed Cardinal Zen at Fatima

September 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen reports that he was carefully monitored by Chinese government agents while on a pilgrimage to Fatima in August. The cardinal and a Hong Kong politician, Martin Lee Chu-ming, were informed by Portuguese police of the Chinese government’s interest, as soon as they arrived at an airport in Lisbon.

