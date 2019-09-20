Catholic World News

Biotech executive affirms harvesting brains from intact unborn babies

September 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The chief executive of StemExpress—a firm that bought fetal body parts from Planned Parenthood—has testified in court that her company harvested brains from “intact” unborn babies. Sandra Merritt testified at a hearing in the case of David Daleiden and his Center for Medical Progress, who are charged with invasion of privacy for their role in exposing the sale of fetal tissues.

