Lay group organizes to fill Detroit’s inner-city churches

September 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A lay Catholic group, organizing through Facebook, has drawn large congregations into churches that are ordinarily empty in Detroit. The “Detroit Mass Mob” chooses one old church each week. “Our grandparents built these churches,” explains an organizer. “They’re beautiful and people like to see them full.”

