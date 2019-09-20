Catholic World News

Never forget the horrors of martial law, Philippine bishops urge

September 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “At least 70,000 people [were] arrested, 34,000 tortured, and 3,240 others killed” after President Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law in 1972, according tot he report.

