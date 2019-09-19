Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx meets Pontiff with German bishops, Vatican at odds

September 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the president of the German bishops’ conference, met with Pope Francis in a private audience on September 19. Although the Vatican press office did not indicate the topic of their discussion, it was likely to focus on the impasse between the Holy See and the German bishops, who are resolved to vote on potential doctrinal changes in a “binding synodal assembly.”

