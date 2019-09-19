Catholic World News

Indiana, Illinois attorneys general investigate after fetal remains found

September 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “More than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains [were discovered] at the Illinois home of a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana,” according to the report. “The grisly discovery of these fetal remains,” Indiana’s attorney general said, “shocks the conscience.”

