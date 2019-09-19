Catholic World News

Philippine senate considers proposals to legalize divorce

September 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Philippines has a lot to teach, and the rest of the world has much to learn from the Philippines in defending the sanctity and indissolubility of marriage,” said Fenny Tatad of the Family and Life Office of the Philippine bishops’ conference, which opposes the proposed legislation.

