Catholic World News

Peoria bishop issues pastoral letter on the Real Presence

September 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Peoria

CWN Editor's Note: “While every doctrine of our Faith is important, faith in the Eucharist is clearly foundational for Catholic Christianity,” said Bishop Daniel Jenky, CSC, who has led the Illinois diocese since 2002.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!