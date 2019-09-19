Catholic World News
Irish archbishop warns of ‘dangerous’ uncertainty posed by Brexit
September 19, 2019
» Continue to this story on Crux
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh is the Primate of All Ireland.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
