‘How a Melbourne seminary became the breeding ground for pedophile rings’

September 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Melbourne newspaper examines allegations of a “network of pedophiles coalescing around Corpus Christi [College seminary] in the mid-1970s ... A large number of pedophile priests and religious brothers acted in clusters, or rings of abusers. They knew what each other was up to and actively colluded by sharing victims. They passed on intelligence about children who were potential targets. They kept each other’s secrets.”

