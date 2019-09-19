Catholic World News

Pope appeals for prayers for persons with Alzheimer’s Disease

September 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “This coming 21 September is World Alzheimer’s Day, a disease that affects many men and women who, because of this disease, are often victims of violence, abuse and mistreatment that trample their dignity,” Pope Francis said following his September 18 general audience. “Pray for the conversion of hearts and for those affected by Alzheimer’s, for their families and for those who care for them with love. I also remember in prayer those affected by cancer, so that they too may be increasingly supported, both in the prevention and in the treatment of this disease.”

