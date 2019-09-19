Catholic World News

Majority of Americans support conscience protection in health care: USCCB survey

September 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: 83% of Americans agree that “healthcare professionals should not be forced to perform procedures against their moral beliefs,” according to the poll. However, only 58% agree with the statement that “healthcare professionals should not be required to perform abortions if they have moral objections”; 20% say they should be legally required, and 22% are unsure.

