Nicaraguan bishops see ‘crisis of trust’ in country

September 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As Nicaragua celebrated its Independence Day on September 15, the country’s Catholic bishops issued a statement lamenting a “crisis of trust.” Without naming the government of President Daniel Ortega, the bishops asked: “Is it possible today in Nicaragua to be Catholic and work for an institution that doesn’t respect your conscience and plays with people’s hunger?”

