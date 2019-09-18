Catholic World News

Syrian Patriarch says his followers suffer discrimination in Lebanon

September 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The leader of the Syrian Catholic Church has protested that members of his community are suffering discrimination in Lebanon. Patriarch Ignace Youssif III Younan complained that Syrian Catholics have been excluded from top political appointments. Catholics of the Syrian Church are a minority in Lebanon, where the Christian majority is Maronite. But the influx of refugees from Syria has altered tha balance.

