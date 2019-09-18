Catholic World News

Arizona Supreme Court backs artists who declined to design invitations to same-sex wedding

September 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The court, in its majority opinion, noted that the artists “are Christians. Based on their faith, they do not believe they can do anything, either in their business or personal lives, that ‘violates their religious beliefs or dishonors God.’”

